Ukraine reported a sharp decrease in the number of new active COVID-19 cases that had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 28, 2020, that is 4,385 against 6,113 registered a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,030,374 as of December 28, 2020, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

Read alsoHealth official says over 70% of beds in hospitals have oxygen supplyAs many as 665,729 patients, including 7,191 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 17,849 with 75 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 346,796 active cases as of December 28. In total, there have been 1,127,649 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 4,385 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 196 children and 141 healthcare workers. Some 1,588 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Monday.

In total, 15,332 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 12,225 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 3,107 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered the city of Kyiv (851), Zaporizhia region (472), Mykolaiv region region (347), Dnipropetrovsk region (303), and Kyiv region (809).

The overall incidence per region is as follows:

108,055 cases in the city of Kyiv;

69,134 in Odesa region;

67,991 in Kharkiv region;

60,005 in Lviv region;

57,614 in Kyiv region;

57,196 in Dnipropetrovsk region;

52,175 in Zaporizhia region;

42,894 in Ivano-Frankivsk region;

40,332 in Rivne region;

40,129 in Sumy region;

39,515 in Chernivtsi region;

38,545 in Zhytomyr region;

38,408 in Khmelnytsky region;

37,856 in Cherkasy region;

35,188 in Donetsk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

34,843 in Poltava region;

33,540 in Ternopil region;

32,537 in Volyn region;

29,878 in Mykolaiv region;

29,212 in Chernihiv region;

27,879 in Zakarpattia region;

22,008 in Vinnytsia region;

17,193 in Kherson region;

10,013 in Luhansk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts); and

8,234 in Kirovohrad region.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

