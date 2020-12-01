The total number of confirmed cases grew to 745,123

Ukraine said 12,498 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 1, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 745,123 as of December 1, 2020, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

Read alsoUkraine's health minister says COVID-19 situation remains toughAs many as 355,172 patients, including 10,023 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 12,548 with 221 fatalities recorded in the past day.

The government reported 377, 403 active cases as of December 1. In total, there have been 833,027 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 12,498 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 586 children and 646 healthcare workers. Some 1,470 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on December 1.

In total, 62,327 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 33,817 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 28,510 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in the city of Kyiv (1,799), Odesa region (889), Dnipropetrovsk region (870), Kyiv region (841), and Lviv region (813).

