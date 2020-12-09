The total number of confirmed cases has reached 845,343.

Ukraine said 12,585 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 9, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 845,343 as of December 9, 2020, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 451,118 patients, including 14,554 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 14,204 with 276 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Read alsoHealth Ministry drawing up schedules for COVID-19 vaccinationThe government reported 380,021 active cases as of December 9. In total, there have been 938,023 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 12,585 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 654 children and 682 healthcare workers. Some 1,281 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

In total, 58,271 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 37,822 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 20,449 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered the city of Kyiv (1,728), Odesa region (1,270), Kyiv region (943), Cherkasy region (815), and Zaporizhia region (813).

The overall incidence per region is as follows:

84,538 cases in the city of Kyiv;

60,273 in Kharkiv region;

54,123 in Odesa region;

51,375 in Lviv region;

46,056 in Dnipropetrovsk region;

45,497 in Kyiv region;

39,730 in Ivano-Frankivsk region;

38,698 in Zaporizhia region;

35,826 in Chernivtsi region;

34,578 in Rivne region;

34,226 in Sumy region;

32,960 in Khmelnytsky region;

32,498 in Zhytomyr region;

29,007 in Ternopil region;

28,728 in Cherkasy region;

27,222 in Poltava region;

27,044 in Donetsk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

26,832 in Volyn region;

25,029 in Zakarpattia region;

22,167 in Chernihiv region;

22,127 in Mykolaiv region;

18,988 in Vinnytsia region;

12,826 in Kherson region;

7,275 in Luhansk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts); and

6,524 in Kirovohrad region.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Author: UNIAN