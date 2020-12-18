The total number of confirmed cases has reached 944,381.

Ukraine said 12,630 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 18, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 944,381 as of December 18, 2020, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

Read alsoMost Ukrainians back lockdown from Jan 8 – pollAs many as 561,222 patients, including 12,866 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 16,256 with 260 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 366,903 active cases as of December 18. In total, there have been 1,040,904 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 12,630 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 620 children and 552 healthcare workers. Some 2,904 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Friday.

In total, 68,759 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 42,340 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 26,419 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered the city of Kyiv (1,658), Zaporizhia region (1,022), Odesa region (925), Kyiv region (922), and Cherkasy region (583).

The overall incidence per region is as follows:

98,330 cases in the city of Kyiv;

64,237 in Kharkiv region;

61,963 in Odesa region;

55,860 in Lviv region;

51,588 in Kyiv region;

51,401 in Dnipropetrovsk region;

45,715 in Zaporizhia region;

41,644 in Ivano-Frankivsk region;

37,840 in Rivne region;

37,695 in Chernivtsi region;

37,157 in Sumy region;

36,027 in Khmelnytsky region;

35,662 in Zhytomyr region;

33,837 in Cherkasy region;

32,089 in Ternopil region;

31,449 in Donetsk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

31,097 in Poltava region;

29,817 in Volyn region;

26,855 in Zakarpattia region;

26,409 in Chernihiv region;

25,826 in Mykolaiv region;

20,578 in Vinnytsia region;

15,151 in Kherson region;

8,533 in Luhansk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts); and

7,621 in Kirovohrad region.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

