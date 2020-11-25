The total number of confirmed cases has reached 635,689.

Ukraine said 13,882 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of November 25, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 661,858 as of November 25, 2020, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 307,778 patients, including 8,420 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 11,492 with 229 fatalities recorded in the past day.

The government reported 342,588 active cases as of November 25. In total, there have been 746,702 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 13,882 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 684 children and 615 healthcare workers. Some 1,818 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on November 25.

In total, 75,396 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 45,438 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 29,958 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

Read alsoUNICEF expert predicts peak of COVID-19 epidemic in UkraineThe highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Dnipropetrovsk region (1,255), Zaporizhia region (1,086), the city of Kyiv (980), Odesa region (976), and Kyiv region (961).

The overall incidence per region is as follows:

62,620 cases in the city of Kyiv;

52,538 in Kharkiv region;

42,874 in Lviv region;

39,742 in Odesa region;

33,409 in Ivano-Frankivsk region;

33,262 in Kyiv region;

32,067 in Chernivtsi region;

31,861 in Dnipropetrovsk region;

28,860 in Rivne region;

27,368 in Zhytomyr region;

27,114 in Khmelnytsky region;

26,329 in Ternopil region;

26,328 in Zaporizhia region;

24,811 in Sumy region;

22,516 in Volyn region;

22,150 in Zakarpattia region;

20,868 in Donetsk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

19,679 in Poltava region;

19,826 in Cherkasy region;

16,229 in Mykolaiv region;

15,984 in Vinnytsia region;

15,932 in Chernihiv region;

9,141 in Kherson region;

5,793 in Luhansk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts); and

4,557 in Kirovohrad region.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

