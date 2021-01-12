The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,124,430.

Ukraine said 5,116 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 12, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,124,430 as of January 12, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 812,368 patients, including 15,951 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 20,019 with 184 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Read alsoUkraine buys COVID-19 vaccines for about US$17.8 per doseThe government reported 292,043 active cases as of January 12. In total, there have been 1,224,107 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 5,116 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 131 children and 309 healthcare workers. Some 1,092 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

In total, 41,682 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 23,873 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 17,809 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in the city of Kyiv (898), Poltava region (520), Zaporizhia region (463), Odesa region (315), and Lviv region (312).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Other related news reports

Author: UNIAN