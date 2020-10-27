The total number of confirmed cases climbed to 355,601.

Ukraine said 6,677 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of October 27, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 355,601 as of October 26, 2020, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 145,336 patients, including 2,799 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 6,590 with 126 fatalities recorded in the past day.

The government reported 203,675 active cases as of October 27. In total, there have been 427,667 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 6,677 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 298 children and 281 healthcare workers. Some 1,022 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said at a briefing on October 27.

In total, 56,710 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 33,361 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 22,349 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

Read alsoMejlis calls on OSCE, UN observers to visit Crimea to monitor human rights amid COVID-19The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Kharkiv region (556), the city of Kyiv (525), Lviv region (478), Odesa region (461), and Chernivtsi region (389).

COVID-19 tests were run by the Public Health Center's virological reference laboratory and regional laboratories. As of the morning of October 27, 2020, the Center had received 7,226 reports of suspected cases.

Quarantine in Ukraine: Background

The adaptive quarantine was introduced on August 1. The Ukrainian regions were split into the green, yellow, orange, and red zones depending on hospital load, the average number of PCR and ELISA tests, the ascertainment rate of COVID-19, and daily spread dynamics.

Quarantine-related curbs differ in each zone. The mildest ones are in the green zone, the regions included in the red zone will have to introduce the toughest restrictions.

On October 13, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the adaptive quarantine by late 2020.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says the ministry has no plans to introduce a new lockdown in Ukraine yet.

On October 23, Ukraine redrew the map of COVID-19 quarantine zones and new epidemic zoning took effect on Monday, October 26.

Author: UNIAN