Ukraine said 7,925 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 14, 2021, against 6,409 registered a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,138,764 as of January 14, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 837,063 patients, including 10,192 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 20,376 with 162 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Read alsoEntrepreneurs can now be fined for allowing customers to break health safety rulesThe government reported 281,325 active cases as of January 14. In total, there have been 1,239,366 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 7,925 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 233 children and 345 healthcare workers. Some 2,229 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

In total, 54,265 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 33,349 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 20,916 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered the city of Kyiv (794), Donetsk region (588), Zaporizhia region (554), Lviv region (482), and Mykolaiv region (460).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Author: UNIAN