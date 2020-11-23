The total number of confirmed cases has reached 635,689.

Ukraine said 10,945 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of November 23, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 635,689 as of November 23, 2020, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 291,060 patients, including 4,143 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 11,075 with 124 fatalities recorded in the past day.

Read alsoUkraine should run 220,000 PCR tests for COVID-19 daily – analystsThe government reported 333,554 active cases as of November 23. In total, there have been 717,920 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 10,945 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 491 children and 447 healthcare workers. Some 1,165 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on November 23.

In total, 28,374 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 25,253 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 3,121 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in the city of Kyiv (1,212), Dnipropetrovsk region (1,093), Kyiv region (870), Zhytomyr region (812), and Zaporizhia region (642).

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Other reports

Author: UNIAN