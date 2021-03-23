In total, 121,929 people have received their first jab since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine.

Some 10,904 people got vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on Monday, March 22.

All of them received their first shot of the vaccine. In total, 121,929 people have received their first jab since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, while one person has already received two shots of the CoviShield vaccine to complete the vaccination course according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Telegram channel.

Read alsoU.S. trial of AstraZeneca jab confirms safety – BBCOn March 22, some 8,189 shots more were administered against March 21.

The shots were administered by 172 mobile vaccination teams.

In the past day, most vaccinations were recorded in the city of Kyiv (1,030).

At the same time, over 321,095 Ukrainians have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list.

In turn, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov told a morning TV show Snidanok z 1+1 that 345 doses of AstraZeneca (CoviShield) vaccine had been disposed of for various reasons since the launch of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine.

Vaccination in Ukraine

On February 24, 2021, Ukraine launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Doctors who treat COVID-19 patients, ambulance teams, laboratory personal involved in COVID-19 testing, residents and staff of nursing homes, as well as military personnel in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone in Donbas are to be vaccinated at the first stage.

Today, the vaccination campaign is underway in Ukraine with CoviShield (AstraZeneca), a recombinant vector vaccine produced under license at Serum Institute of India.

Reporting by UNIAN