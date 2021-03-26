In the past day, most vaccinations were recorded in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, while the lowest number was reported in Donetsk region.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said 18,738 people got vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on Thursday, March 25.

All 18,738 people received their first shot of the vaccine. In total, 174,325 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, while one person has already received two shots of the CoviShield vaccine to complete the vaccination course, the minister wrote on Facebook.

Read alsoBatch of Chinese vaccine arrives in UkraineThe shots were administered by 168 mobile vaccination teams.

In the past day, most vaccinations were recorded in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions (1,380 each), while the lowest number was reported in Donetsk region (130).

At the same time, 349,713 Ukrainians have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list.

Vaccination in Ukraine

On February 24, 2021, Ukraine launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Doctors who treat COVID-19 patients, ambulance teams, laboratory personal involved in COVID-19 testing, residents and staff of nursing homes, as well as military personnel in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone in Donbas are to be vaccinated at the first stage.

On March 25, the vaccination campaign began at the Main Command Center of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

All vaccinations are voluntary and free.

Today, the vaccination campaign is underway in Ukraine with CoviShield (AstraZeneca), a recombinant vector vaccine produced under license at Serum Institute of India.

Reporting by UNIAN