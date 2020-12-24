The death toll has hit 17,395.

Ukraine said 11,490 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of December 24, 2020, while a total number of confirmed cases had reached 1,001,132.

As many as 631,435 patients, including 15,775 in the past day, have recovered, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

The death toll has hit 17,395 with 223 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Read alsoUkraine in world's top 20 in terms of coronavirus deathsThe government reported 352,302 active cases as of December 24. In total, there have been 1,098,871 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 11,490 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 488 children and 445 healthcare workers. Some 2,721 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

In total, 66,358 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 41,132 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 24,226 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered the city of Kyiv (1,377), Zaporizhia region (774), Odesa region (676), Kyiv region (666), and Donetsk region (636).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

