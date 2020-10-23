Some 381 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 143 as of the morning of October 23.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on October 23, some 1,262 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 3,550 people have recovered and 14 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on October 23. "Some 143 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoHealth minister names Ukrainian regions with highest daily COVID-19 spikeOf those newly-infected, 29 people have been hospitalized, while another 114 are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 381 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation). The number of those whose isolation term is expiring in the next three days is 40 people.

Ukraine said 7,517 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of October 24, 2020, marking yet another highest daily rise.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 330,396.

As many as 137,578 patients, including 2,680 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 6,164 with 121 fatalities recorded in the past day.

