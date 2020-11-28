Some 736 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 213 as of the morning of November 28.

Read alsoDonbas war update: Ukraine reports six ceasefire violations on Nov 27"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on November 28, some 2,975 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 7,053 people have recovered and 26 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on November 28. "Some 213 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Of those newly-infected, 30 people have been hospitalized, while another 183 are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 736 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation). The number of those whose isolation term is expiring in the next three days is 105 people.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 16,294 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across country in the past 24 hours as of November 28, 2020, marking yet another highest daily rise.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 709,701.

As many as 335,135 patients, including 8,897 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 12,093 with 184 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Author: UNIAN