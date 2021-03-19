Upon returning from a red zone destination, Ukrainians are obliged to self-quarantine.

Ukraine's Health Ministry has updated the list of countries in the red and green zones as of March 19, 2021.

Compared to the previous week, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Maldives, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Lithuania, Liechtenstein, and Chile have been put on the green zone list.

Thus, such popular tourist destinations as Georgia, the Dominican Republic, Egypt, the Maldives, Morocco, Mexico, the UAE, Thailand, Tanzania, Tunisia, Turkey, Croatia, and Sri Lanka are part of the green zone, while Albania, Bulgaria, the Seychelles, and Montenegro remain in the red zone.

Red zone

As of March 19, a total of 44 countries were in the red zone (last week there were 51), including: Albania, Andorra, Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Bahrain, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Estonia, France, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, the Netherlands, North Macedonia, Poland, Saint Lucia, San Marino, Serbia, the Seychelles, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Uruguay, and others.

Upon returning from a red zone destination, Ukrainians are obliged to self-quarantine using the Dii Vdoma mobile application. Early termination of self-isolation period is possible after a negative PCR test result returns.

Read alsoSummer navigation: Lufthansa Group to triple flights from UkraineTo enter Ukraine, all foreigners need a valid insurance policy that covers COVID-19 treatment costs. Persons arriving from the red zone countries, if they have a negative COVID-19 PCR test result run no earlier than 48 hours prior to crossing in, shall not be subject to observation.

Green zone

As of March 19, the zone covers Ukraine and 149 other countries, including: Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Cuba, Cyprus, Denmark, the Dominican Republic, Egypt, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Ireland, Jamaica, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Liechtenstein, Madagascar, the Maldives, Morocco, Nepal, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the Philippines, Portugal, Qatar, the Republic of Korea, Romania, the Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uzbekistan, Zimbabwe, and others.

Upon returning from those countries, no COVID-19 testing or self-isolation is required.

At the same time, when a destination is in the green zone, it does not mean that Ukrainian tourists can go there freely. Most of those countries have imposed quarantine restrictions, which, among other things, include a travel ban for foreign tourists. The rules of entry to each country are available on the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's Tripadvisor website at tripadvisor.mfa.gov.ua.

A complete list of the red and green zone countries has been posted on the Health Ministry's website.

Reporting by UNIAN