The current vaccination campaign is "under control", the chief of presidential staff believes.

Chief of the President's Office Andriy Yermak has said a batch of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is expected to arrive in the country in the coming weeks.

He made the comment during an online discussion, titled "Conflict in the East of Ukraine: Prospects for 2021" held on March 9, as reported by an UNIAN correspondent.

"The vaccination [campaign] has been underway since February, and so far it's the AstraZeneca vaccine. We expect a batch of the Pfizer vaccine to be delivered in the coming weeks. Of course, in our country, as in all other countries, the priority is given to vaccination of our medics and military," he said.

"Today, we believe that the current vaccination is under control," Yermak added.

Vaccination in Ukraine

On February 24, 2021, Ukraine launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Doctors who treat COVID-19 patients, ambulance teams, laboratory personal involved in COVID-19 testing, residents and staff of nursing homes, as well as military personnel in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone in Donbas are to be vaccinated at the first phase.

Ukraine's Health Ministry has made changes to the national vaccination plan so that public figures could be vaccinated against COVID-19 out of turn to promote the vaccination campaign.

Today, the vaccination campaign is underway in Ukraine with CoviShield (AstraZeneca), a recombinant vector vaccine produced under license at the Serum Institute of India.

A complete immunization requires two doses of the vaccine 28 days apart.

Reporting by UNIAN