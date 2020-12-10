The government has adopted a decision to put Ukraine on lockdown on January 8-24.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says the ministry expects a 40-50% decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases due to the introduction of strict quarantine on January 8-24, 2021.

"We expect that the move will yield the effect of at least 40-50% fewer new coronavirus cases during this period," Stepanov told a Kyiv briefing on December 10, as reported by an UNIAN correspondent.

Forthcoming strict lockdown

The Ukrainian government at an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday, December 9, adopted a decision to put Ukraine on lockdown for the period from January 8 to January 24, 2021.

Read alsoPM Shmyhal boasts of European countries introducing "weekend quarantine" following Ukraine's suitRestrictions will be imposed on: arts and showbusiness events (concerts, performances, exhibitions, as well as on cinemas); entertainment establishments (discos and nightclubs, including a ban on the rent of premises for any corporate events); educational institutions (schools and universities), except for kindergartens; accommodation facilities, except for hotels and rehabilitation centers.

The ban is also imposed on the work of gyms, fitness centers, swimming pools (except in outdoor settings and for professional teams), while holding professional sports events is allowed with empty stands.

Catering establishments will be allowed to pursue with takeaway or delivery only, while beauty salons will be obliged to receive clients by appointment without making them wait in lines indoors.

State and municipal institutions will switch to work from home.

Christmas fairs will be prohibited after January 8.

Author: UNIAN