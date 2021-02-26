Upon returning from a red zone destination, Ukrainians are obliged to self-quarantine using the Dii Vdoma mobile application.

Ukraine's Health Ministry has updated the list of countries in the red and green zones as of February 26, 2021.

Compared to the previous week, Bulgaria, Bolivia, Georgia, Cyprus, Colombia, Russia, Romania, and Switzerland have been put on the green zone.

Such popular tourist destinations as Bulgaria, Georgia, the Dominican Republic, Egypt, Cyprus, Morocco, Mexico, Thailand, Tanzania, Turkey, Croatia, and Sri Lanka are still part of the green zone, while Albania, the Maldives, the UAE, the Seychelles, and Montenegro remain in the red zone.

Red zone

As of February 26, a total of 61 countries were in the red zone (last week there were 71), including: Austria, Albania, Andorra, Argentina, Belgium, Belarus, Brazil, Great Britain, Estonia, Israel, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Jordan, Qatar, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Maldives, Malta, Monaco, Moldova, the Netherlands, the UAE, Paraguay, Peru, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, San Marino, the Seychelles, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, the United States, Hungary, France, the Czech Republic, Montenegro, Sweden, and others.

Upon returning from a red zone destination, Ukrainians are obliged to self-quarantine using the Dii Vdoma mobile application. Early termination of self-isolation period is possible after a negative PCR test result returns.

To enter Ukraine, all foreigners need a valid insurance policy that covers COVID-19 treatment costs. Persons arriving from the red zone countries, if they have a negative COVID-19 PCR test result run no earlier than 48 hours prior to crossing in, shall not be subject to observation.

Green zone

As of February 26, the zone covers Ukraine and 132 other countries, including: Australia, Azerbaijan, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Armenia, Greece, Georgia, Denmark, the Dominican Republic, Egypt, Zimbabwe, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iceland, Kazakhstan, Canada, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, China, Cyprus, Colombia, Cuba, Liechtenstein, Madagascar, Morocco, Nepal, Germany, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Republic of Korea, Russia, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Finland, Philippines, Croatia, Switzerland, Sri Lanka, Jamaica, Japan, and others.

Upon returning from those countries, no COVID-19 testing or self-isolation is required.

At the same time, when a destination is in the green zone, it does not mean that Ukrainian tourists can go there freely. Most of those countries have imposed quarantine restrictions, which, among other things, include a travel ban for foreign tourists. The rules of entry to each country are available on the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's Tripadvisor website.

A complete list of the red and green zone countries has been posted on the Health Ministry's website.

Reporting by UNIAN