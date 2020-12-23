The poll was run on December 16-20 via face-to-face interviews among the population aged 18 and older.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has retained the lead in the presidential rating, while Zelensky's Sluha Narodu (Servant of the People) Party is on top of the parliamentary ranking.

That is according to the results of the survey conducted by the Rating Sociological Group on December 16-30, as reported on the agency's website on December 23.

If the presidential elections had been held in the near future, 26.5% of respondents among those who intend to vote and have made up their mind would have supported the incumbent president. Another 14.3% of respondents would have voted for leader of the European Solidarity Party Petro Poroshenko, 10.1% for co-chair of the Opposition Platform - For Life Party Yuriy Boyko, and 9.8% for leader of the Batkivshchyna Party Yulia Tymoshenko.

At the same time, 7.7% of respondents would vote for Chairman of the political council of the Opposition Platform - For Life Party Viktor Medvedchuk, 6.4% for leader of the Ukrainian Strategy Party (former Prime Minister) Volodymyr Groysman, 6.0% for leader of the Syla i Chest (Strength and Honor) Party Ihor Smeshko, 4.1% for Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine's parliament) Dmytro Razumkov, 3.6% for leader of the Radical Party Oleh Lyashko. Other politicians have been rated below 3%.

Meanwhile, the Sluha Narodu Party tops the parliamentary ranking (21.1%). The runner-up is the Opposition Platform - For Life Party (17.3%), followed by the European Solidarity Party (15.2%), the Batkivshchyna Party (10.9%), the Radical Party and the Ukrainian Strategy Party (4.8% each), the Za Maibutnie (For the Future) Party (4.3%), the Syla i Chest Party (3.8%), the Holos (Voice) Party (3.5%), the Party of Sharij and the All-Ukrainian Union Svoboda (3.4% each), and Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klitschko's UDAR Party (3.3%). Other political parties have been rated below 2%.

Poll: Details

The poll was run on December 16-20 via face-to-face interviews among the population aged 18 and older. Some 2,000 adult respondents were polled in all regions of Ukraine except Crimea and other Russia-occupied parts of Ukraine, namely certain districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The margin of error is no more than 2.2%.

