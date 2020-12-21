The wounded soldiers were provided first aid, their condition is stable.

The Russian occupation forces have shelled the Ukrainian positions near the town of Horlivka, resulting in two Ukrainian soldiers being wounded in action (WIA).

"Today, December 21, at about 08:00, two servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were wounded as a result of enemy shelling near the town of Horlivka in Donetsk region," the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) wrote on Facebook.

Read alsoDonbas war update: Ukraine records nine ceasefire violations on Dec 20The wounded soldiers were provided first aid. Both are in stable condition.

The Ukrainian side to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of Сeasefire in Donbas has activated a coordination protocol: ceasefire was introduced, a demand for a ceasefire was put forward, and a note was prepared and submitted to the OSCE Special Monitoring Team.

Author: UNIAN