No casualties were reported in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported nine violations of the latest ceasefire agreement by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Thursday, December 3.

"In the past day, December 3, the Russian Federation's armed formations and its mercenaries nine times violated the ceasefire agreements," the press center of Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Command wrote on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on December 4, 2020.

Read alsoEstonia, UK, U.S. reiterate Russia active participant in Donbas warIn particular, the enemy fired 120mm mortars and an automatic grenade launcher near the village of Vodiane. Also, the invaders remotely planted POM-2 anti-personnel mines four times in that area in front of Ukrainian positions.

What is more, the occupiers fired hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers near the town of Avdiyivka and the village of Shumy, as well as an under-barrel grenade launcher near the village of Opytne.

No casualties were reported in the past day. Joint Forces did not return fire.

Since Friday midnight, one ceasefire violation by the Russian occupation forces was recorded near Vodiane. In particular, the enemy fired 122mm artillery systems and 120mm mortars.

The shots posed no threat to the lives and health of Ukrainian soldiers so the Joint Forces did not return fire, the JFO HQ said.

Read alsoRussia's envoy to UN admits Donbas war not "Ukraine's internal conflict"The violations of the ceasefire were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

The situation is under full control of the Ukrainian military.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Author: UNIAN