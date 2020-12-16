No casualties were reported in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported 11 violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Tuesday, December 15.

"In the past day, December 15, the Russian occupation forces violated the ceasefire 11 times," the press center of the Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Command wrote on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on December 16, 2020.

In particular, enemy troops fired automatic and under-barrel grenade launchers, and small arms four times near the town of Avdiyivka. Also, they opened fire with grenade launchers of various systems and automatic rifles near the villages of Opytne and Vodiane.

Read alsoRada extends law on Donbas special status for another yearWhat is more, two ceasefire violations were recorded near the village of Shumy where the enemy fired automatic and under-barrel grenade launchers, and rifles.

Since Wednesday midnight, one ceasefire violation by the Russian occupation forces was recorded near Vodiane where they fired heavy mounted and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers.

The shots posed no threat to the lives and health of Ukrainian soldiers so the Joint Forces did not return fire, the JFO HQ said.

The situation is under full control of the Ukrainian military.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Author: UNIAN