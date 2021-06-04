At the same time, no ceasefire violations were recorded in the JFO zone in the past day, June 3.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported one violation of the ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone since Friday midnight, on June 1.

"As of 07:00 on June 4, one ceasefire violation by the Russian Federation's armed formations was recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command wrote on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on June 4, 2021.

In particular, the enemy fired 82mm mortars near the village of Pisky.

Read alsoZelensky enacts NSDC's decision to resolve situation in DonbasNo casualties have been reported as a result of the shelling.

The violation has been reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

At the same time, no ceasefire violations were recorded in the JFO zone in the past day, June 3.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

