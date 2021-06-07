There were no casualties in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported seven violations of the ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on June 6.

"In the past day, June 6, seven ceasefire violations by the Russian Federation's armed formations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command wrote on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on June 7, 2021.

In particular, enemy troops fired proscribed 120mm mortars and heavy machine guns twice near the village of Pisky, while tripod-mounted man-portable anti-tank guns and automatic rifles were used near the villages of Hnutove and Novotoshkivske.

Read alsoRussia holding behind bars nine civic journalists from occupied Crimea – MFA UkraineAlso, Russia-led forces used tripod-mounted man-portable anti-tank guns and automatic grenade launchers twice near the village of Shyrokyne, as well as hand-held and automatic grenade launchers, and heavy machine guns near the village of Luhanske.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since Monday midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

