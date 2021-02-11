Joint Forces have returned fire, the report adds.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported one wounded in action (WIA) amid seven violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Wednesday, February 10.

"In the past day, February 10, seven ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on February 11, 2021.

In particular, the Russian occupation troops fired automatic and sniper rifles near the village of Pisky.

"A Ukrainian defender was wounded in the shelling. He was rushed to the hospital where he received medical assistance," the report says.

Also, the enemy employed hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns near the village of Vodiane, as well as an anti-tank grenade launcher near the village of Verkhniotoretske.

Read also"DPR" specops forces chief profits off of Russia's war against UkraineRussia's armed formations also fired an automatic grenade launcher near the village of Pivdenne.

What is more, Russian occupation troops deployed a UAV to drop two VOG-17 grenades on the Joint Forces' positions near the village of Zolote-4.

The Joint Forces have returned fire, the report says.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) on the ceasefire and stabilization in Donbas.

Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

Ukrainian military say the situation is under full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Author: UNIAN