The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported 10 violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Thursday, February 25.

"In the past day, February 25, as many as 10 ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on February 26, 2021.

In particular, the Russian Federation's armed formations fired proscribed 82mm mortars and heavy machine guns near the village of Lebedynske.

Read alsoCabinet names conditions for holding local elections in DonbasAlso, the enemy used grenade launchers of various systems and automatic rifles near the villages of Zholobok, Slavne and Pisky.

What is more, the Russian occupation troops fired automatic and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, and rifles near the village of Pavlopil, a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher near the village of Luhanske, and an anti-tank grenade launcher near the village of Shumy.

Since Friday midnight, February 26, one ceasefire violation was recorded in the JFO zone. In particular, the enemy fired rifles near Pisky.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

There were no casualties in the past day.

The situation is under full control of the Ukrainian military.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

