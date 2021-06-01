There were no casualties in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported 10 violations of the ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on May 31.

"In the past day, May 31, as many as 10 ceasefire violations by the Russian Federation's armed formations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command wrote on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on June 1, 2021.

In particular, enemy troops fired proscribed 120mm mortars and grenade launchers of various systems twice near the village of Vodiane, as well as 82mm mortars near the village of Shumy.

Read alsoRussia set to significantly strengthen military presence near its western borders; NATO reactsAlso, they used 82mm mortars, automatic grenade launchers, and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns near the village of Hnutove.

In addition, the invaders fired automatic grenade launchers toward Ukrainian positions near the town of Avdiyivka, hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns twice near the village of Mayorsk, while automatic rifles were used near the village of Zolote-4.

Enemy troops also remotely planted POM-2 anti-personnel mines near the village of Zaitseve, using hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers.

What is more, an enemy UAV was spotted crossing the contact line near the village of Sanzharivka before being jammed.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since Tuesday midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko