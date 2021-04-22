There were no casualties in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported eight violations of the ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone April 21.

"In the past day, April 21, eight ceasefire violations by the Russian Federation's armed formations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 a.m. Kyiv time on April 22, 2021.

The enemy fired proscribed 120mm mortars and an anti-tank missile system near the villages of Pisky and Pivdenne, as well as 82mm mortars, automatic grenade launchers and heavy machine guns near the villages of Shumy and Pervomaiske.

Read alsoFull-scale invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine unlikely – analystsAlso, they used weapons installed on infantry fighting vehicles near the village of Novhorodske, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns near the village of Kamianka, as well as automatic grenade launchers and heavy machine guns near the town of Krasnohorivka.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since Thursday midnight, April 22, three ceasefire violations were recorded in the JFO zone. In particular, the enemy fired 120mm mortars near Pivdenne, 82mm mortars near the village of Zaitseve, while grenade launchers of various systems and rifles were used near Pisky.

No casualties have been reported since Thursday midnight.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila