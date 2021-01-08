There were no casualties over the period under review.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported eight violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Thursday, January 7.

"In the past day, January 7, eight ceasefire violations were recorded in the area the Joint Forces Operation (JFO)," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on January 8, 2021.

In particular, enemy troops fired anti-tank and automatic grenade launchers, and heavy machine guns near the village of Luhanske, as well as anti-tank grenade launchers near the village of Khutir Vilny and grenade launchers of various systems and automatic rifles near the town of Popasna.

Read alsoChief of "LPR people's militia" injured in apartment block blast in occupied Luhansk – mediaAlso, the invaders used grenade launchers of various systems and rifles twice near the village of Vodiane, as well as a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher near the town of Avdiyivka and an automatic grenade launcher and a heavy machine gun near the village of Hranitne.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since Friday midnight, January 8, four ceasefire violations by the Russian occupation forces were recorded in the area the Joint Forces Operation. In particular, the enemy fired proscribed 120mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems and a heavy machine gun near Vodiane.

The Joint Forces fired back, the JFO HQ said.

There were no casualties over the period under review.

The situation is under full control of the Ukrainian military, the report says.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Author: UNIAN