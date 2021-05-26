There were no casualties in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported eight violations of the ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on May 25.

"In the past day, May 25, eight ceasefire violations by the Russian Federation's armed formations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on May 26, 2021.

In particular, enemy troops fired anti-tank guns and automatic rifles near the village of Novomykhailivka, as well as proscribed 82mm mortars near the village of Novhorodske.

Also, they used automatic and hand-held grenade launchers, and rifles three times toward Ukrainian positions near the village of Vodiane, while grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns, and rifles were used near the town of Svitlodarsk and the village of Zolote-4.

What is more, an enemy UAV was spotted crossing the contact line near the village of Berezove before being jammed.

Read alsoNATO: Tens of thousands of Russian troops remain in and around UkraineThe Joint Forces had to fire back to repel the enemy attacks, the report said.

There were no casualties in the past day.

Since Wednesday midnight, May 26, two ceasefire violations were recorded in the JFO zone. In particular, the enemy used sniper rifles near the town of Avdiyivka.

"A Ukrainian soldier was wounded amid the attacks. He was promptly provided with first aid and rushed to the hospital," it said.

In addition, enemy troops fired tripod-mounted man-portable anti-tank guns, automatic grenade launchers, and rifles toward Ukrainian positions near the village of Pavlopil.

The Joint Forces had to fire back.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila