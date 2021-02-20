There were no casualties in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported five violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Friday, February 19.

"In the past day, February 19, five ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on February 20, 2021.

In particular, the Russian occupation troops fired proscribed 120mm mortars near the village of Zaitseve, grenade launchers of various systems near the village of Luhanske, and automatic rifles near the village of Pivdenne.

The Joint Forces fired back, the report said.

There were no casualties in the past day.

Read alsoUkraine to "revise" scenarios for Donbas reintegrationWhat is more, the enemy remotely planted POM-2 anti-personnel mines in front of Ukrainian positions near the village of Vodiane.

Since Saturday midnight, February 20, one ceasefire violation was recorded in the JFO zone. In particular, the Russian Federation's armed formations fired 120mm mortars near the village of Novhorodske.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

The situation is under full control of the Ukrainian military.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

