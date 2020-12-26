No casualties have been reported.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported four violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Friday, December 25.

"In the past day, December 25, four ceasefire violations were recorded in the area the Joint Forces Operation (JFO)," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command wrote on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on December 26, 2020.

Read alsoRussia-led forces' 120mm mortar shell hits private yard in Vodiane, Donbas (Photo, video)In particular, the occupiers fired 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and small arms near the village of Vodiane.

The invaders also shelled the private sector of Vodiane, using a 120mm mortar. One of the shells hit local residents' courtyard. Fortunately, there were no civilian casualties.

Ukrainian units delivered an adequate rebuff to enemy provocations, the JFO HQ said.

No casualties were reported in the past day.

Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The situation is under full control of the Ukrainian military.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Author: UNIAN