There were no casualties in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported four violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Wednesday, February 17.

"In the past day, February 17, four ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on February 18, 2021.

Read alsoRussia blocks IAEA inspectors' visits to occupied Donbas – Ukrainian delegates to TCGIn particular, the Russian occupation troops fired proscribed 82mm mortars and anti-tank grenade launchers toward Ukrainian positions near the village of Novomykhailivka, as well as automatic and anti-tank grenade launchers were used near the village of Slavne.

Also, the Russian Federation's armed formations fired hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns near the village of Pivdenne, while automatic grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and sniper rifles were used near the village of Shumy.

The Joint Forces fired back, the report said.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) on the ceasefire and stabilization in Donbas.

Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Author: UNIAN