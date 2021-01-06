There were no casualties over the period under review.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported four violations of the ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Tuesday, January 5.

"In the past day, January 5, four ceasefire violations were recorded in the area the Joint Forces Operation (JFO)," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on January 6, 2021.

In particular, enemy troops fired grenade launchers of various systems and rifles near the villages of Hnutove and Vodiane. Also, the invaders used an anti-tank grenade launcher near the town of Avdiyivka, as well as rifles near the village of Pyshchevyk.

Two ceasefire violations were recorded since Wednesday midnight. In particular, the Russian occupation forces fired proscribed 120mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems and a heavy machine gun near Vodiane.

Read alsoUkraine finalizes prisoner swap listThere were no casualties over the period under review.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination (JCCC).

The situation is under full control of the Ukrainian military.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Author: UNIAN