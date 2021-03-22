No casualties were reported in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported four violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Sunday, March 21.

"In the past day, March 21, four ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on March 22, 2021.

In particular, Russia-led forces fired proscribed 82mm mortars and grenade launchers of various systems toward Ukrainian positions near the village of Vodiane.

Read alsoUkraine snubs Russia's attempts to let proxy forces' representative, convicted terrorist join Donbas talksThe enemy also employed anti-tank grenade launchers near the village of Lebedynske.

There were no casualties in the past day.

Reports on the said violations were handed to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination (JCCC).

Since Monday midnight, March 22, one ceasefire violation was recorded in the JFO zone. In particular, the enemy fired automatic grenade launchers near the village of Bohdanivka.

Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Reporting by UNIAN