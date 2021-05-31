There were no casualties in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported four violations of the ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on May 30.

"In the past day, May 30, four ceasefire violations by the Russian Federation's armed formations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command wrote on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on May 31, 2021.

Read alsoRussia-led forces mount six attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas on May 29In particular, enemy troops fired proscribed 82mm mortars, hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, and automatic rifles near the village of Mayorsk.

Enemy troops also remotely planted POM-2 anti-personnel mines in this direction, using hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers near Pivdenne.

Also, they used hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and rifles near the village of Zolote-4.

There were no casualties in the past day.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since Monday midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko