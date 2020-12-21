No casualties were reported in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported nine violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Sunday, December 20.

"In the past day, December 20, the Russian Federation's armed formations nine times violated the ceasefire agreements," the press center of the Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Command wrote on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on December 21, 2020.

In particular, the enemy launched an anti-tank grenade near the village of Vodiane in the Pryazovia area (the north coast of the Sea of Azov). Also, the invaders employed automatic rifles near the village of Pavlopil. The same types of weapons were fired near the village of Pisky. The enemy also provoked the Ukrainian military four times near the town of Avdiyivka, using grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and rifles.

What is more, Russian occupation forces shelled the residential area near the village of Kamianka.

A civilian tractor driver was injured after his John Deere vehicle was hit by an enemy grenade. The Ukrainian military arrived at the scene, provided first aid to the injured civilian, and rushed him to a hospital.

Moreover, the invaders fired an anti-tank missile system, grenade launchers of various systems and rifles once near the village of Pivdenne.

Ukrainian units delivered an adequate rebuff to enemy provocations, the JFO HQ said.

Read alsoPutin: Russia to "build up support" for occupied DonbasNo casualties were reported in the past day.

Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The situation is under full control of the Ukrainian military.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Author: UNIAN