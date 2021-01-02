There were no casualties over the period under review.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported nine violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Friday, January 1.

"In the past day, January 1, nine ceasefire violations were recorded in the area the Joint Forces Operation (JFO)," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on January 2, 2021.

Read alsoSweden takes over OSCE Chair: End of Donbas war among prioritiesIn particular, the enemy fired 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems and small arms near the town of Avdiyivka.

An enemy UAV had been spotted incoming from the village of Yakovlivka, crossing the contact line in that area before it was jammed.

The Russian Federation's armed formations also employed a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher and small arms near the village of Vodiane in the Pryazovia area (the north coast of the Sea of Azov), as well as small arms near the village of Pavlopil.

What is more, the occupiers fired grenade launchers of various systems and a heavy machine gun near the village of Zolote-4 in the Pivnich (North) sector, as well as small arms near the village of Novoluhanske.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Ukrainian units delivered an adequate rebuff to enemy provocations, the JFO HQ said.

No casualties were reported in the past day.

Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The situation is under full control of the Ukrainian military.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

