There were no casualties in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported nine violations of the ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on May 3.

"In the past day, May 3, nine ceasefire violations by the Russian Federation's armed formations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 a.m. Kyiv time on May 4, 2021.

In particular, the enemy fired proscribed 120mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems and automatic rifles twice near the villages of Vodiane and Talakivka.

Read alsoDonbas warzone update: Ukraine records one truce violation on May 2Also, they used 82mm mortars near the villages of Shyrokyne and Lebedynske, as well as rifles near the village of Pisky.

What is more, the invaders fired automatic grenade launchers near the village of Krymske, while rifles were used near the village of Luhanske.

The Joint Forces had to fire back, the report said.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since Tuesday midnight, May 4, one ceasefire violation was recorded in the JFO zone. In particular, the enemy fired heavy machine guns and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns near the town of Avdiyivka.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila