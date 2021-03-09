Joint Forces reported no casualties in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported nine violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Monday, March 8.

"In the past day, March 8, nine ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on March 9, 2021.

In particular, the invaders remotely planted POM-2 anti-personnel mines near the village of Luhanske.

Read alsoRussian-led forces in Donbas preparing for escalation, rights activists warnAlso, the enemy used grenade launchers of various systems and automatic rifles near the villages of Vodiane and Pisky.

What is more, the Russian occupation troops fired hand-held anti-tank and automatic grenade launchers near the village of Opytne, rifles near the village of Zolote-4, as well as an anti-tank grenade launcher near the village of Lebedynske.

The Joint Forces had to fire back, the report said.

There were no casualties in the past day.

Since Tuesday midnight, March 9, three ceasefire violations were recorded in the JFO zone. In particular, the enemy fired an 82mm mortar near the town of Krasnohorivka, as well as rifles near Pisky.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

The situation is under the full control of the Ukrainian military.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Reporting by UNIAN