The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported seven violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Monday, February 8.

"In the past day, February 8, seven ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on February 9, 2021.

In particular, the Russian occupation troops fired proscribed 120mm and 82mm mortars, as well as an automatic grenade launcher near the village of Pivdenne.

Also, the enemy repeatedly used grenade launchers of various systems and automatic rifles near the town of Avdiyivka, as well as grenade launchers and rifles near the villages of Pisky and Vodiane.

The Joint Forces fired back, the report says.

There were no casualties in the past day.

Since Tuesday midnight, February 9, one ceasefire violation was recorded in the JFO zone. In particular, the Russian occupation troops fired rifles near Pisky.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

The situation is under full control of the Ukrainian military.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine.

