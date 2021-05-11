There were no casualties in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported seven violations of the ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on May 10.

"In the past day, May 10, seven ceasefire violations by the Russian Federation's armed formations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 a.m. Kyiv time on May 11, 2021.

In particular, the enemy fired proscribed 120mm mortars near the village of Troyitske, as well as 82mm mortars near the village of Opytne.

Read alsoWeekend update on Donbas war: Nine attacks on May 8, one on May 9Also, they used automatic rifles, hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and under-barrel grenade launchers twice near the village of Starohnativka.

What is more, the invaders fired grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns, and rifles near the town of Avdiyivka, and the villages of Pivdenne and Vodiane.

There were no casualties in the past day.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since Tuesday midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Other related news reports

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila