The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported six violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Monday, April 19.

"In the past day, April 19, six ceasefire violations by the Russian Federation's armed formations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 a.m. Kyiv time on April 20, 2021.

The enemy fired proscribed 120mm mortars near the town of Avdiyivka, as well as anti-tank missile systems, anti-aircraft guns, grenade launchers of various systems, and heavy machine guns near the village of Pivdenne.

Also, they used 82mm mortars, heavy machine guns and automatic rifles near the village of Mayorsk, while heavy machine guns, under-barrel grenade launchers, and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns were employed near the village of Pisky.

Moreover, the enemy remotely planted POM-2 anti-personnel mines, using hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers near the village of Zaitseve.

There were no casualties in the past day.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since Tuesday midnight, April 20, one ceasefire violation was recorded in the JFO zone. In particular, the enemy fired grenade launchers of various systems near the village of Zolote-4.

Zelensky Office chief's advisor names goal of Russia's military build-up along Ukraine bordersNo casualties have been reported since Tuesday midnight.

Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko