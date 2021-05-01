There were no casualties in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported six violations of the ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on April 30.

"In the past day, April 30, six ceasefire violations by the Russian Federation's armed formations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 a.m. Kyiv time on May 1, 2021.

In particular, the enemy fired proscribed 120mm mortars near the town of Krasnohorivka, as well as under-barrel grenade launchers and automatic rifles twice near the village of Pisky.

Read alsoDonbas invaders rule to appropriate real estate property of Ukrainians who fled regionAlso, they used automatic grenade launchers near the town of Avdiyivka, while tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns and rifles were used near the village of Shyrokyne.

There were no casualties in the past day.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since Saturday midnight, May 1, two ceasefire violations were recorded in the JFO zone. In particular, the enemy fired tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns and automatic grenade launchers near the village of Novhorodske.

An enemy UAV was also spotted near the village of Vodiane, having dropped VOG-17 grenades over the Joint Forces' positions.

"A Ukrainian member with the Joint Forces was wounded amid enemy shelling. He was promptly provided with first aid and rushed to the hospital," it said.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila