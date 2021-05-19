There were no casualties in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported six violations of the ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on May 18.

"In the past day, May 18, six ceasefire violations by the Russian Federation's armed formations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on May 19, 2021.

Read alsoOSCE SMM UAVs being jammed by Russian proxies in Donbas to conceal arms suppliesIn particular, enemy troops fired under-barrel grenade launchers heavy machine guns and automatic rifles twice near the village of Pisky, as well as grenade launchers of various systems and heavy machine guns near the town of Svitlodarsk and the village of Zaitseve.

Also, the enemy employed automatic grenade launchers and tripod-mounted man-portable anti-tank guns near the town of Krasnohorivka, while under-barrel grenade launchers were used near the town of Avdiyivka.

There were no casualties in the past day.

The Joint Forces had to fire back, the report said.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since Wednesday midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko