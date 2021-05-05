No casualties were reported in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported six violations of the ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on May 4.

"In the past day, May 4, six ceasefire violations by the Russian Federation's armed formations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on May 5, 2021.

In particular, the enemy fired proscribed 120mm mortars near the village of Vodiane, while the same type of weapons, as well as tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, were used twice near the town of Krasnohorivka.

Read alsoItalian police arrest ex-police officer who fought as mercenary in DonbasAlso, the invaders fired heavy machine guns toward Ukrainian positions near the town of Avdiyivka, as well as grenade launchers of various systems – near the village of Luhanske.

What is more, an enemy UAV was spotted crossing the contact line near the villages of Novoluhanske, Zaitseve, Shumy, Pivdenne, Zalizne, Krymske, Toretsk, and Novhorodske before being jammed.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

Since Wednesday midnight, May 5, a single ceasefire violation was recorded in the JFO zone. In particular, the enemy fired hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and automatic rifles near the village of Mayorsk.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila, Translating by Yevgeny Matyushenko