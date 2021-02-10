There were no casualties in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported three violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Tuesday, February 9.

"In the past day, February 9, three ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on February 10, 2021.

In particular, the Russian occupation troops fired an automatic grenade launcher near the village of Bohdanivka, as well as automatic rifles near the village of Pisky.

Also, the enemy used under-barrel grenade launchers and rifles near the village of Shumy.

Read alsoMilitary forced to open fire at rogue driver trying to breach checkpoint into occupied DonbasThe Joint Forces fired back, the report says.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) on the ceasefire and stabilization in Donbas.

There were no casualties in the past day.

Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

Ukrainian military say the situation is under full control.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27, 2020.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Author: UNIAN