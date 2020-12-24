No casualties have been reported.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported three violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Wednesday, December 23.

"In the past day, December 23, three ceasefire violations were recorded in the area the Joint Forces Operation (JFO)," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command wrote on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on December 24, 2020.

In particular, enemy troops fired automatic and under-barrel grenade launchers near the village of Vodiane. Also, the invaders employed anti-tank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and automatic rifles near the village of Talakivka, as well as a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher near the town of Avdiyivka.

The shots posed no threat to the lives and health of Ukrainian soldiers so the Joint Forces did not return fire, the JFO HQ said.

No casualties were reported in the past day.

Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The situation is under full control of the Ukrainian military.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

Author: UNIAN