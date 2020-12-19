No casualties were reported in the past day.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported five violations of the latest ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Friday, December 18.

Read alsoEnemy sniper wounds Ukrainian soldier in Donbas"In the past day, December 18, the Russian occupation forces violated the ceasefire five times," the press center of the Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Command wrote on Facebook in an update as of 07:30 Kyiv time on December 19, 2020.

In particular, the enemy fired 120mm mortars near the village of Vodiane in the Pryazovia area (the north coast of the Sea of Azov). Also, the invaders remotely planted 12 POM-2 anti-personnel mines in that area in front of Ukrainian positions, using portable mining kits PKM-1.

What is more, three ceasefire violations were recorded near the town of Avdiyivka where the enemy troops fired hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, small arms, and under-barrel grenade launchers.

The shots posed no threat to the lives and health of Ukrainian soldiers so the Joint Forces did not return fire, the JFO HQ said.

Since midnight, enemy forces have not attacked Ukrainian troops.

The situation is under full control of the Ukrainian military.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations over the latest period.

