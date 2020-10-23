No casualties were reported in the past day.

Ukraine has reported five violations of the latest ceasefire agreement by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Thursday, October 22.

"In the past day, October 22, the Russian Federation's armed formations five times violated the July 22 ceasefire agreements reached during a Trilateral Contact Group meeting," the press center of Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Command wrote on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on October 23, 2020.

In particular, the enemy fired rifles near the village of Artema, and twice near the village of Shumy. In addition, the occupiers used an automatic grenade launcher near the village of Novoluhanske.

No casualties were reported in the past day.

Also, an enemy UAV was spotted crossing the contact line in the Azov Sea littoral before being suppressed by electronic warfare means.

Since Friday midnight, no attacks by Russian-controlled forces have been recorded, the JFO HQ said.

The situation is under full control of the Ukrainian military.

Donbas ceasefire: Background

Participants in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE) on the peace settlement in Donbas on July 22 agreed on a full and comprehensive ceasefire along the contact line from 00:01 on Monday, July 27.

The new ceasefire regime was enforced at 00:01 Kyiv time on July 27.

On the very first day of the newly-agreed truce, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted three attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has reported more such violations since then.

Author: UNIAN